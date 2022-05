Hayden Hermreck is following his parents’ footsteps as he moves on to Ottawa University.

Hermreck, a 2019 Crest High graduate now completing his time at Allen Community College, signed a letter of intent this week to play basketball next season for the Ottawa Braves.

“It was where I always wanted to go,” Hermreck said. “They’d been interested in me since high school. I have friends there, and it felt familiar.”