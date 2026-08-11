Johnny Minihan Jr.

John (Johnny) Joseph Minihan Jr., age 82, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, with his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy “Dotty” Yates Minihan at his side.
John was born Oct. 21, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas, to John Joseph Minihan Sr. and Irene (Dennis) Minihan.
He was raised in Belleville, Kansas, excelling in all sports throughout his high school years, graduating in 1962.
Following high school, John moved to St. Louis to attend college to be a Medical Technologist. He spent his career in various hospitals in Emporia, and Iola, Kansas, Humana hospital in Las Vegas, ending his 35-year career by setting up and running the laboratory for an oncologist in Las Vegas before retiring.
While working at the hospital in Emporia, John met the love of his life Dotty Yates, who was attending Emporia State University. They married Dec. 4, 1965, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. They shared 60 years of marriage and were blessed with three children.
John had many interests throughout his life, including racing Motorcross (even winning first place in a Hare race in Wichita in the 70s), fishing with family and friends, hunting pheasant and quail in Western Kansas with his son and family, but nothing was more important to John than family. He took pride in supporting all his children’s activities and careers, rarely missing an event (he was one of the first to have a portable VHS camera, which he used to proudly record volleyball matches and other sporting activities).
In retirement, John and Dotty enjoyed yearly family vacations in Destin, Florida, with all the kids and grandkids, Thanksgivings spent in Texas and lots of family visits and gambling were had at his home in Las Vegas over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Dotty; children, Michelle and husband Scott Pettit, Keri and husband Mark Lara, and Shawn Minihan; grandchildren, Morgan and husband Keith Hammond, Christopher, Kendall, and Hayden Pettit, Nicholas and wife Mackenzie Minihan, Jakob and Miles Minihan, Garrad Rydell, Adam and wife Jaime Naglich, Blake and wife Lauren Lara; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph and Irene Minihan; sister, Kay Keating; brother-in-law, LC Lacy; grandson, Seth Lara; nephews, Rick Zajic and Douglas Spitler; and niece, Angela Zajic.
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