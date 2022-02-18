Junior Stokes

Bertlum Leroy Stokes, Jr. “Junior,” 83, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home in Iola.
Junior was born July 19, 1938, in Latham, to Bertlum Leroy and Lois Mae (Ryan) Stokes Sr. He served in the Army for two years.
Junior is survived by children, Sherry Sandlin and husband Louis, Dawn Beasley and husband Jeremy and John Stokes and wife Melissa; and other family members.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Gas City Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors and may be left with the funeral home at1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
