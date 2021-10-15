Karen Miller

 | Fri, Oct 15, 2021
June 20, 1958-Oct. 7, 2021

October 15, 2021 - 3:49 PM

Karen L. Miller, 63, Iola, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola. 

Karen was born June 20, 1958, to Robert and Norma Jones, Topeka. She married Jay Miller on Oct. 10, 1981, in Topeka. He survives, as does her mother; children Drew, Alisa and Bryan; grandchildren Beckett, Margot and Lucas; and siblings Shelley Krane and Martin Jones. 

Memorials in honor of Karen are suggested to A.C.A.R.F., 305 E. U.S. 54, LaHarpe, KS 66751 or www.acarf.org. 

Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. 

