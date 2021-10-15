Karen Miller

Karen L. Miller, 63, Iola, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Karen was born June 20, 1958, to Robert and Norma Jones, Topeka. She married Jay Miller on Oct. 10, 1981, in Topeka. He survives, as does her mother; children Drew, Alisa and Bryan; grandchildren Beckett, Margot and Lucas; and siblings Shelley Krane and Martin Jones.
Memorials in honor of Karen are suggested to A.C.A.R.F., 305 E. U.S. 54, LaHarpe, KS 66751 or www.acarf.org.
