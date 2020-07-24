Erwin Keith Hammond of Neosho Falls, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
He was born June 15, 1951 in Colony. He is the son of Raymond and Kathryn (Mechnig) Hammond. He grew up north of Le Roy, and went to Loudendale School. He attended Le Roy High School, where he graduated in 1969. Keith married Janet Strawder in June 1970 and had three children. Keith and Janet later divorced. He lived all of his life near Le Roy and the surrounding area. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 30 years before retiring. He continued to work after retirement driving dump trucks and finally working for Whittaker Aggregates in Humboldt.
He is survived by his children, Aaron Hammond of Le Roy, Michelle (Hammond) Frank and husband Zach of Topeka, Kristan Hammond of Kansas City, Kan., and a missionary in Peru; grandchildren: Cody Hammond, Lauren Frank, Ethan Frank, Logan Frank, Evan Frank, and Gavin Cranor; siblings, Michael W. Hammond and wife Renda of Kincaid, Lloyd E. Hammond and companion Mindy of Elsmore, Connie R. Houk of Moran, and Pamela J. Mann and husband Gary of Pryor, Okla.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. and Katherine L. Hammond; siblings, Curtis Hammond and Ronald K. Rierson, and one grandchild, Karsten Frank.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and raising chickens. He was well known throughout the area for his willingness to help others and was even known on one occasion to literally give the shirt off his back to someone else. He continued his generosity through organ donation after his death.
Graveside services will be at 11 am. Tuesday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery north of Le Roy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight and sent in care of the Van Arsdale Funeral P.O. Box 8, Le Roy, KS 66857. In consideration of the family, it is requested that face coverings be worn while in attendance.