Kenneth Campbell

Kenneth Walter Campbell, age 82, of Iola, died on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Moran Manor.
He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Almena, to George Campbell and Genola (Grose) Campbell.
He married Mary Kathryn Jones on March 20, 1960, in Clayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kathryn, of the home; children, Craig Campbell, Iola, and Tina Barnett, Mapleton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Mintzmyer, Norton.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to The Barn Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
