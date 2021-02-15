Kent Stalanker

Walter Kent Stalnaker, 71, originally from Iola, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home in Jackson, Wyo.
Kent was born on May 26, 1949, to Dale and Marjorie Stalnaker in Iola. After graduating from Iola High School and Allen County Community College, Kent had a long career in home construction and contributed to numerous home builds in the Iola and Jackson, Wyo., areas.
Kent loved the mountains and most things outdoors including hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing cross-country and photographing nature.
Kent is survived by his children, Robert Stalnaker of Wamego, and Jennifer Phillips of Iola; brothers Lynn Stalnaker and Richard Stalnaker of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Kristin Stalnaker and Kimberly Sweet of Wamego; and great-grandchildren Adeline and Easton Sweet.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Valley Mortuary, P.O. Box 9059, Jackson Wyoming 83002.