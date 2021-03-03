Kim L. Baker, 67, of Parsons, passed away at 2:29 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
Kim Lawter Baker was born on June 30, 1952, to Dr. Henry Kummel “H. K.” and Alice Lucille (Lawter) Baker in Fort Scott. He grew up and attended school in Chanute. Following graduating from Chanute High School, Kim studied printing at Oklahoma State Technical College in Okmulgee, Okla.
He moved back to Chanute and worked in the oil fields for eight years and then worked for Midland Brake/Haldex in Iola until his retirement. In 2013, Kim moved to Parsons. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. An avid sports fan, Kim enjoyed watching college and professional sports. He also enjoyed camping and playing horseshoes.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Baker and his wife, Tammy, of Parsons, and Zachary Baker; three grandchildren, Riley Baker, Joseph and Kaitlyn Moberg; four brothers, Dennis L. Baker and his wife, Brenda, of Joplin, Mo., Edward L. Baker and his wife, Susan, of Renton, Wash., Daniel M. Baker and his wife, Karen, of Goodwell, Okla., Henry B. Baker and his wife, Angela, of Kansas City, Mo.; one sister, Barbara K. Bederman of Raytown, Mo.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul Baker.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Chanute. Burial of cremains will follow at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute.
