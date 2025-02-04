 | Tue, Feb 04, 2025
Larry Brock

Nov. 14, 1935 - Feb. 2, 2025

Obituaries

Lawrence “Larry” David Brock, Jr., 89, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 in Chanute, Kan.

He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to Lawrence and Charlotte “Lottie” Brock, in Buffalo, Kan. Larry married Wilma Schultz Nov. 9, 1958. She preceded him in death.

He is survived by children, Stephanie (Lonnie) Larson, Iola, Mark (Amandia) Brock, Independence, Alisha (Curt) Mueller, Humboldt, Daneen (Brad) Hollern, Spring Hill, and Matt (Sally) Brock of Redfield.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Humboldt United Methodist Church. Funeral services are at 11 a.m., Friday at the church with burial immediately following at DeWitt Cemetery. 

