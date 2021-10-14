Larry Hockett

Larry H. Hockett, 83, Chanute died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
He was born on July 3, 1938, in LaHarpe, the son of Howard Homer and Marjorie Elizabeth (Britt) Hockett.
He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army before returning home to become an auto mechanic and dump truck driver, opening his own business in Buffalo.
His passions were riding motorcycles and restoring old cars.
Larry was a member of the American Legion the local VFW in Chanute.
On Jan. 10, 1970, he married Evelyn Shook. She survives, as do four daughters, Serena Vail, Augusta, Terri Barg and husband Gary, Severy, Patricia Leitner, Topeka, and Tammy Hambric and husband Rob, Erie; one sister, Sue Cowan, Chanute; one brother, Greg Hockett, Chanute; and 10-plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeffery Britt Hockett, son Gary Howard Hockett, step-son John Thomas Bright, granddaughter Amanda Nicole Warner and grandson James Michael Leitner.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Buffalo Cemeter. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute American Legion and Legion Riders and Diversicare of Chanute and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Advertisement