Laurel Hay

Laurel Morton Hay, 76, born March 5, 1948, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Born in American Fork, Utah, Laurel was the beloved daughter of Alfred William Morton and Afton (Rodeback) Morton.
Laurel graduated from Bonneville High School in Utah in 1966 and later in life continued her education at Allen County Community College in Iola, where she earned her associate degree.
On May 14, 1971, Laurel married Leon David Hay in the Logan Temple in Logan, Utah. They lived in Roy, Utah, until 1987, when they moved to LaHarpe. Laurel was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Laurel cherished spending time with family and friends. Before arthritis limited her mobility, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and crafting. She created beautiful afghans, doilies, and even crocheted snowflakes for Christmas decorations. Her love for gardening was evident in her large, beautiful flowerbeds and house plants. She was passionate about maintaining a large vegetable garden with her husband and sharing the produce with others.
Laurel dedicated her life to caring for her family. She stayed at home while her daughters were growing up and later worked in transporting children for foster care or social services. She loved baking and cooking for family gatherings and always looked forward to participating in family reunions.
Laurel’s warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.
Laurel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, including infant twin brothers and Gary Morton; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Kilby.
She is survived by daughters, Ruth (Heath) Phillips and Lisa Kilby; grandchildren, Reese Phillips, Symphony Phillips, Asha Kilby, and Christopher Kilby; sister, Karen Richardson; brother, Arlen Morton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Iola. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery, LaHarpe. Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation, and left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
