Lois Heisler

Lois Irene Heisler, 90, Humboldt, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Chanute. Irene was born June 24, 1932, in Pawnee, Okla, to William P. Martin and Opal (Manley) Martin.
She and Clifford Heisler were married April 10, 1951, in Perry, Okla. He preceded her in death.
Irene is survived by her children, Shirley (Jeff) Peck, Max (Beverly) Heisler, Beth (Rick) Queen, Ken (Laura) Heisler; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
The family will greet visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to Redbud Canyon Assisted Living, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement