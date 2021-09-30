Lois Slater
Lois Pauline Morris Slater, 93, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Lois was born Dec. 16, 1927 in rural Galesburg, the daughter of James Oliver and Josephine E. “Dawson” Morris.
She taught school for 35 years beginning in local rural schools, then coming to Chanute schools in 1963, with her last 17 years as the teacher of combination 5th and 6th grade and principal at Fairfield School. She retired in 1988.
Lois married Thomas Edward Slater in Yates Center in 1947, they were married for almost 65 years until his death in 2012. The couple had four children, Charlotte Lucille (Sherry), Lois Elaine, Connie Sue and Thomas Edward Jr.
Lois was a member of Otterbein Methodist Church of Chanute, the Eastern Star, and was a member of the White Shrine (Masonic).
She is survived by children: Charlotte (Sherry) L. Slater Zawadzki and husband Henry of Methuen, Mass.; Lois E. Slater Donovan of Chanute; siblings: Betty Etycheson of Independence, Lorene Butler of Iola, Kenneth Morris of Lake Ozarks, Mo.; grandchildren: Michael Zawadzki (Michele) of Dracut, Mass., Jason Zawadzki (Cherie) of Lawrence, Mass., Lindsey Donovan of Chanute; great-grandchildren: Michael, Jacob, Connor, Savanna, Cole and Mia.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband, children Thomas E. Slater, Jr. and Connie S. Slater, and siblings Donnie Morris, Larry Morris, Mary Holman, James Morris, and Edna Peck.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 on Sunday afternoon at Countryside Funeral Home. All are welcome, but masks are required. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Masks are required. A private celebration of life will be held afterward for the family.
Memorials have been suggested to either the Stark Alumni Association or A.C.A.R.F. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
