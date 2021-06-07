Marjorie Klimek

Marjorie L. Klimek, age 101, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Moran Manor in Moran.
Marjorie was born to LaMoyne and Bessie (Smith) Knapp on Jan. 5, 1920, in Allen County. She was one of seven children. Marjorie married Lloyd DeWain Klimek on Aug. 29, 1937 in Garnett. Their union was blessed with three children. Lloyd and Marjorie spent many years together before his passing. After Lloyd’s passing, Majorie later found companionship in Dan Arbuckle. Marjorie worked various jobs throughout the years, finishing her career as a cook in the cafeteria at Moran High School.
Marjorie loved cooking, dancing, and traveling. She took great pride in preparing and hosting holiday meals for her entire family. Marjorie was known for her sassy, fun, and determined personality. She always told her family she was going to live to be 100 and she sure kept her word.She is already greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Klimek; parents, LaMoyne and Bessie Knapp; daughter, Linda Lorene Cross; granddaughter, Colleen Ziesler; grandsons, Brian McDermed and Mike Troxell; four sisters; one brother; and companion, Dan Arbuckle.
Marjorie is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Troxell, and Norma Jean McDermed (Robert); sister, Lorene Likely; son-in-law, Isaac Cross; grandchildren, Bobby Ray McDermed (Carolyn), Darren McDermed (Patty), Troy McDermed (Dominique), Ronald Dale Troxell (Theresa), Sharon Troxell, Gregory Lee Scharff (Teresa), Teresa Kaye Benard (Chris), and Taylor Scharff; many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Moran Cemetery in Moran.
Memorials are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.