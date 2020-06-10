Marjorie Stephens

Marjorie Ann Stephens, age 77, of Kincaid, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
She was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Fort Scott, to Rollin G. and Barbara (Gillaspie) Moore.
She married Eugene Stephens on Feb. 25, 1962 in Kincaid.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Stephens, of the home; children, Shannon Atkinson of Saginaw, Texas, Alan Stephens of Kincaid, Jean Sluder of Blue Mound, and Sherri Stephens of Kearney, Mo.
Funeral services were Monday at the Kincaid-Selma United Methodist Church, Kincaid, with burial in the Lone Elm Cemetery.