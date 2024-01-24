Mary Henderson

Mary L. Henderson, age 84, of Elsmore, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Moran Manor while surrounded by friends and family.
Mary was born on Jan. 19, 1939, in Gas, to Fred and Lucille Cramer. She graduated from Iola High School in 1957.
Mary will be remembered as a kind, spirited Christian woman who loved to sew and care for her grandkids. She was very loving and kind to all she met as she shared her love for the Lord.
Mary worked in various positions but her favorites included being a farm wife and mother, caring for her grandchildren, HL Miller and Son and other factory work. She was dedicated to her family and volunteer organizations. She was a member of Midpoint Baptist Church for 65 years, Sunday School teacher, President and Secretary of Jones Hardy American Legion No. 385 Auxiliary, several board positions with the 40 & 8 Auxiliary, Open Circle Club and community Bible study. She enjoyed her retirement by making quilts for loved ones and those in need. She made several lap quilts for the VA hospital in Topeka.
On Dec. 5, 1957, she was united in marriage with Martin E. Henderson in Gas. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with five children and made their home in rural Elsmore in 1958.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Jim and Rosa Hansen, Paul Jackson, Roberta Jackson, Carolyn and Bob Morris, Lenora Stanford; sons-in-law Richard Fry and Dan Culver; and one step-granddaughter Anissia Donovan.
Mary is survived by her husband; children Shirley Fry, Olathe, Ed and Darla Henderson, Humboldt, Gloria and Jim Donovan, Chanute, Karen Culver, Iola, and Gary and Sharon Henderson, Elsmore; sister Wyoma May Jackson, Mound City, and brother Fred David Cramer and Sandy, Humboldt. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and friends that were considered family.
The family will greet friends and family Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Services, 1883 US Hwy. 54, Iola,. Christian funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Friday at Midpoint Baptist Church, 3965 US Hwy. 54, Moran. Interment will follow at the Moran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Midpoint Baptist Church Children’s camp fund or Jones Hardy No. 385 Auxiliary Kitchen project in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
