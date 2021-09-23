 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Melanie and Scott Whitmore

Obituaries

September 23, 2021 - 10:08 AM

Melanie Whitmore, 58, and Scott Whitmore, 62, of Topeka, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Melanie is the daughter of Paul and the late Saundra Upshaw of Iola.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parker-Price Funeral Home in Topeka. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Point Church in Topeka, followed by interment at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Point Church and sent in care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. 

