Melanie and Scott Whitmore

Melanie Whitmore, 58, and Scott Whitmore, 62, of Topeka, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Melanie is the daughter of Paul and the late Saundra Upshaw of Iola.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parker-Price Funeral Home in Topeka. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Point Church in Topeka, followed by interment at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Point Church and sent in care of Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608.