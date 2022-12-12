Michael Baker

Michael Steven Baker, 75, of Maumelle, Ark., passed away Nov. 26, 2022. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, completing two tours in Vietnam and was selected for Officers Candidate School, where he attained the rank of captain. He returned to his hometown of Iola in 1980 with his family. He operated three Daylight Donut stores before selling the franchise and returning to Pittsburg State University to pursue a degree in chemistry. In 1990, he moved with his family to Mountain Home, Ark., to work as a chemist at Baxter International. He relocated to Little Rock with his wife, Barbara, in 2003.
Mike loved tournament bass fishing, participating in veterans groups, and learning amateur astronomy.
He was a member of the Quad State Bass Club, the American Legion, and a past member of the Arkansas Astronomical Society.
Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 55 years; daughter, Angeline McGuffin; sons, Matthew Baker and Aaron Baker; grandchildren, Nathan and Jen Wheeler.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Little Rock. Memorials may be made to the Green Grocers program at Christ Church.
