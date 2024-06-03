 | Mon, Jun 03, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Milton Greiner

Jan. 24, 1934 - May 31, 2024

Obituaries

June 3, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Milton Lawrence Greiner, age 90, of Garnett, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.

He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in West Plains, Mo., the son of John Bertrand and Ethel Mae (Tanner) Greiner.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Marlene Maxwell on Nov. 10, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo.

Milton is survived by his children, David Greiner and wife Karen and Marlene Woolsey and husband Rick.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Parkview Heights Living Center and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S. Oak St., Garnett. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
August 9, 2022
July 29, 2021
May 25, 2018
April 20, 2018
Most Popular