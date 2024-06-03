Milton Greiner

Milton Lawrence Greiner, age 90, of Garnett, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in West Plains, Mo., the son of John Bertrand and Ethel Mae (Tanner) Greiner.
He was united in marriage to Shirley Marlene Maxwell on Nov. 10, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo.
Milton is survived by his children, David Greiner and wife Karen and Marlene Woolsey and husband Rick.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Parkview Heights Living Center and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S. Oak St., Garnett. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
