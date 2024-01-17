 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
Morris Dible

Sept. 4, 1944 - Jan. 10, 2024

Obituaries

January 17, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Morris Wayne Dible, 79, formerly of Iola, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at his residence in Muskogee, Okla.

He was born Sept. 4, 1944, to Wayne and Wilma (Stephens) Dible.

He married Karen S. Zornes in June 1977. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include daughters, Lesa Heinrich, Susie Valentine and Rosie Abel.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.

