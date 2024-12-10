Monico Anastacio (Nacho) Melendez, age 76, of Humboldt, Kan., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 Nacho was born May 4, 1948, in CD Jimenez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Mauro Melendez and Cruz (Villa) Melendez.
He and Maria Conception (Connie) Borjas were married May 18, 1973, in Chanute, Kan.
He operated Estrellita Mexican Restaurant.
Nacho was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and sisters, Celia (Sally) Coronado and Pilar Tarango.
Survivors include his children, Monica (Israel Moran) Melendez, Gary (Kourtney) Melendez, Beto (Courtney) Melendez, Sylvia (P.J.) Schomaker.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke’s Kidney Transplant Program.
Advertisement
Advertisement