Norb Eisenbart

John Norbert Eisenbart, age 88, of Iola passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Via Christi-St. Francis in Wichita. Norb was born Nov. 19, 1933, in Cimarron, to John J. Eisenbart and Alice M. (Hoag) Eisenbart.
Norb graduated in 1951 from Yates Center High School. Norb and Donna F. Collins were married June 23, 1954, in Piqua.
Norb was a member of Iola Elks Lodge and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He was a life-long member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Norb served on the Iola School Board.
Norb worked at Klein Lumber in Iola from 1960 to 1989. In 1989, Norb and Donna purchased Klein Lumber and operated it as The New Klein Lumber Company. He also owned Eisenbart Cattle Company with his sons.
Norb coached summer league baseball when his sons were growing up. He enjoyed sports his entire life and he enjoyed fishing and camping at the school house. Norb liked to travel. He visited all 50 states and most major league baseball stadiums. Norb’s greatest love and passion was spending time with his family. He never missed a family event or sending a birthday card, anniversary card, or a Christmas card to his family.
Norb was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents; brother, Bernard Eisenbart; and sister, Jeanie Razee.
Norb is survived by sons, John Eisenbart (Jenel), Iola, Steve Eisenbart (Shellie), LaHarpe, Bill Eisenbart (Patty), Iola; daughters, Sue Brown (Brian), Rogers, Ark., Janet Irwin (Mike), Greenfield, Mo., Nancy Ellington (John), Yates Center, Mary Laymon (Mike), Yates Center; brothers, Harold Eisenbart (Audrey), Stratton, Colo., Tom Eisenbart (Barbara), Goodland, Ken Eisenbart, Lawrence; sisters, Betty McGraw (Jim), Manassas, Va., Pauline Thomas, Nashville, Tenn., Pat Shurtz (Daryl), Gila, N.M.; brother-in-law, Glen Collins (Connie), Piqua; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, followed by Mass at 10 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Owl Creek Catholic Cemetery, Yates Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Owl Creek Catholic Cemetery, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola, Kansas.
