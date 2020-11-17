Patricia Morin-Parrish

Patricia Ann Morin-Parrish, age 87, of Iola, passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at Moran Manor in Moran. Pat was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Altamont, to Dewey Sailsbury and Katie (Haynes) Sailsbury.
Pat graduated in 1951 from Altamont High School. She and Charles Morin were married Dec. 5, 1954, in Parsons. He preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 1992. Pat and Willis Parrish were married in 2002 in Iola. He died May 25, 2011.
Pat was a secretary for Ferrell Gas for 19 years.
Pat was also preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Gray and Theda Harris; and two brothers, Dewey Sailsbury and Dean Sailsbury.
Survivors include: two daughters, Michelle Bigelow and husband, Bill, Moran, and Connie Hendricks, Wichita; a son, Clark Morin, Iola; grandchildren, Isabelle Bigelow and Katie Bigelow, Moran, Hannah Hendricks, Wichita, Zackery Morin and wife, Tammy, Virginia Beach, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Esther Morin, Virginia Beach; one brother, Everett Sailsbury, Hollister, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
