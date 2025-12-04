Paul Nunnery Jr.

Paul William Nunnery Jr., 56, of LaHarpe, died Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. He was born Sept. 9, 1969, to Paul William Nunnery Sr. and Barbara (St. Ours) Nunnery.
Paul first married Bobbie Nunnery. He then married Terri on March 22, 2022.
She survives, as do three children, Danielle Nunnery, William Nunnery and Steven Nunnery; and three stepchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Nelson Quarries in Gas.
Advertisement
Advertisement