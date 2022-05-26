Margaret J. “Peg” Beech, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home, in Iola, Kansas.
Peg was born March 27, 1938, to Paul and Frances (Brazil) Diskin in Walnut, Kansas. She graduated with the class of 1956 from Walnut High School. Over the next decade, she was blessed with five children. She married Paul Beech in May of 1972. Peg worked the majority of her career in banking. She began as a teller and worked her way up to a management position at Emprise Bank in Iola. Peg also enjoyed two decades of interacting with the people of the community while working for Dr. Travers’ dental office.
Peg is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances Diskin; husband, Paul Beech; infant child, Mary Ann Carroll; granddaughter, Jennifer Carroll; and siblings, Pauline Brunetti, James Diskin, and Mary Ann Brunetti.
Peg is survived by children, Mark and Janice Carroll, Steve Carroll, Charlotte and James Smardo, and John and Kim Carroll; step-children, William and Beverly Beech and Cathy Beech Kelly; brother, Joseph and LeAnn Diskin; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Peg will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. just prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Peg are suggested to the Iola Public Library and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.