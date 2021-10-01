Penny Farris

Penny Rae Farris, age 68, and a resident of Marquette, Kan., died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Penny was born on June 2, 1953 in Iola, to Richard Elvin Gerdsen and Blanche Irene (Marsh) Rose.
She and her older brother, Richard Leon Gerdsen, attended high school in Lakin. Later, Penny became a long-time resident of the Wichita area where she worked several years in the aircraft industry and gave birth to her daughters Kali Saleen Stourhaug (1976) and Tia Thayer Carter (1978). Later, Penny became step-mother to Toni Michelle Everett and adopted Derek Dwight Sanderson and Kylie Raelynn Sanderson.
In 1993, Penny began her more than 25 years of working for the United States Postal Service, becoming a career employee in 2004, as Postmaster in Murdock. After meeting Don, Penny took the Postmaster position in Marquette where she was still working. Penny was a very loyal and dedicated employee which oftentimes led her to travel to countless offices to cover and train employees.
In 2012, Penny met her husband Donald Lee Farris. They were married July 26, 2019. When Penny met Don, she welcomed his sons Donald Lee Dubois Farris and Nicholas Farris along with their wives and children into her family as well.
Penny and Don loved to go camping and to visit friends and family. Penny was an avid collector of Wizard Oz memorabilia and would take trips to Florida to take in all the Disney World parks every chance she could. Penny was very proud of her family, especially all of her grandchildren and loved to tell anyone about them.
She is survived by her husband Don Farris; mother, Blanche Rose; brother, Richard Leon Gerdsen (Diane); children, Kali Storhaug (Vincent) of Melbourne, Fla., Tia Carter (Mark) of Jennings, Derek Sanderson (Kim) of Palmer, Alaska, Toni Everett of Wichita, Donald Lee Dubois Farris (Justine) and Nicholas Farris (Rachel); 22 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Elvin Gerdsen, and daughter Kylie Sanderson.
Family will be receiving friends and family Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crick-Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Crick-Christians Funeral Home. Family is asking for casual dress attire.
Memorials may be made to Crick-Christians Funeral Home and sent to 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.
