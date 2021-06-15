Rick Poffenbarger, age 66, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.
Rick was born Jan. 7, 1955, to George and Francis (Heinrich) Poffenbarger in Iola.
Services to honor the life of Rick will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Rick are suggested to Wings of Warriors of Iola, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola.