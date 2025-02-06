Joy Susanne (Susie) Shearer, 75, of Blue Springs, Mo., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 in Elgin, S.C., with her daughter by her side. Susie was a Methodist by faith.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her smile and outgoing personality lit up any room she entered. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and especially her eight grandchildren. Susie loved teaching high school and college. She and Jim also owned a software development business in Blue Springs, Mo. They retired in February 2017.
Although Susie has passed, she will live forever in our hearts.
Susie was born in Iola, Kan., on Sept. 21, 1949. She was preceded in death by her mother Sally Ann Sherrill and her father Robert E. Sherrill, both of Iola; her sister Denise Sherrill of Overland Park, Kan., and her son, John Shearer of Louisville, Ken.
Susie married the love of her life, James (Jim) Shearer. Susie and Jim met in Laramie, Wyo., where she was completing her course work toward her PhD.
It was love at first sight. Susie always said she went to Laramie to get her PhD and came back with a Mrs. They were united in marriage on May 26, 1984, in Pittsburg, Kan. They had 44 wonderful and happy years together.
She is survived by her husband Jim of Blue Springs, Mo.; her daughter Joy (Matt) and their children Blake, Preston and Greyson of Elgin, S.C.; her son James Shearer III (Kristi) and their child Ashley of Louisville, Ken., her son Jason Shearer (Terri) and their child James of Blue Springs, Mo.; her sister Jeanie (Mike) Stultz of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and sister Barbara Sherrill of Iola; granddaughters Jynna McMillin of Kailua, Hawaii and Jessica Shearer of Susanville, Calif., and grandson Jonathon Shearer of Louisville, Ken.
Susie will be missed by many friends and relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at First United Methodist Church, 301 SW Woods Chapel Rd., Blue Springs, Mo. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Tunnels to Towers dogood.t2t.org/IMOJoySusanneShearer
John 14:1-3: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”
