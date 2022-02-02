Tammi Tharp

Tammis L. Tharp (Tammi) age 69 of Carmel, Calif., lost her fight with cancer Dec. 7, 2021. Tammi graduated from Iola High School then continued her studies at the University of Kansas and graduated with a bachelor of science in journalism. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and received an MBA in Women Executive Development from Smith College.
Tammi spent decades working in the newspaper industry as a publisher, regional director, regional manager, and supervisor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a Gannett newspaper, in Little Rock; sales in the Gannett National Newspaper, Dallas, the Gannett Retail Advertising Group in Chicago, and the Monterey Herald, Monterey, Calif. The past several years Tammi was director of sales and marketing for Brookdale Senior Living in Redwood City, Calif.
Tammi loved her dog Luvy who passed five years ago. She enjoyed traveling the world and was involved in her Carmel community (the City by the Sea) Rotary Club, president of Carmel Art Festival and ASPCA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Romaine Tharp, sister Nancy Tharp and her dog Luvy. She is survived by two sisters, Debbie Wagne and husband Phil, San Antonio, Texas, and Jan Tharp-Drimmel and husband John of Overland Park; a niece, Shannon, a nephew, CJ Tharp and wife Lindsey, and their four children, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Ryan and Olivia.
At Tammi’s request she was buried at sea with her dog Luvy’s ashes at Lovers Point, Monterey Bay, Calif.
Tammi’s smile and kindness will be missed by friends and family.
