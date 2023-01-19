Vickey Beck, 84, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
She was born Feb. 3, 1938, to Frank and Vina (Mennesson) Beck in Leavenworth. Vickey lived in Kansas her entire life. She graduated from Leavenworth High School, then earned a BS in Education (Emporia State Teacher’s College, 1959), Masters of Education (Wichita State, 1968), and Education Specialist in Counseling (Pittsburg State, 1991). She began her career teaching in Haysville, Wichita, Colony and Kincaid. After completing graduate degrees, she was a school counselor in Lincoln, Gas and LaHarpe. She was chosen by colleagues for the Good Apple Award (United School District 257), Southeast Kansas Counselor of the Year, and Kansas School Counselor Association Elementary School Counselor of the Year.
Vickey was a member of First Baptist Church in Chanute. She was also a member of, and held leadership roles, in the Kansas School Counselor Association, Southeast Kansas Counselor Association, National Education Association, and Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.
Upon retirement, Vickey traveled around the world and participated in several mission trips to the Dominican Republic. She was on the board of the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility, and fostered and adopted many cats and dogs.
Vickey is survived by her niece, Cathy (Eldon Cross) Beck-Cross; great-nephews, Alec Beck-Cross and Ian (Jesse) Beckenson; and many beloved family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vina (Mennesson) Beck; brother, Frank Norman Beck; and half-sister, Barbara Alvarez. The family will inter her cremains in the cemetery in Moran later this spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Chanute or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Advertisement