A high-profile cautionary tale

Professional golfer Jon Rahm nearly fell to his knees on Saturday after learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in Ohio. In that moment of anguish, did he give any thought to everyone else affected by his decision not to vaccinate weeks ago?

Rahm had just finished the third round (of four) at the PGA event when officials delivered the bad news next to the 18th green. He held a six-stroke lead, and in golf, that’s nearly insurmountable. Had he won, the first-place prize was $1.67 million. Second place was worth $1 million.

But don’t cry for Rahm, a Spaniard who is No. 3 in the world rankings. He’s won nearly $4 million already this season. His family, which now lives in Arizona, won’t go hungry. He also has lucrative sponsorships, though presumably not from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson.