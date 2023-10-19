A top three ranking that bears no honor

Missouri achieved a dubious new status recently: It broke the top three in the list of U.S. states that have most egregiously moved to ban books from school libraries.

That’s according to a recent report by the nonprofit Pen America, which charts the nation’s troubling slide toward reactionary right-wing crackdowns on books — including controversial social commentary, serious political criticism and even classic literature.

It’s only the latest indication that once-moderate Missouri is now among the red states leading some of the most disturbing lurches toward intolerance and anti-democracy fervor in the country.