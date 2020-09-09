All in a day’s work: Moms make history at tennis tournament

Working moms have made history at the U.S. Open tennis tournament when nine days in, three qualified for its quarterfinals. It’s the first time in history that three mothers have gone that far at the same major.

In the 50 years of professional women’s tennis, only Belgium’s Kim Clijsters (2009), and Australia’s Evonne Goolagong (1980) and Margaret Court (1973), have a won a grand slam event such as the U.S. Open.

Chances are good that this year another will claim the title. (Our bet is Serena Williams.)