All in a day’s work: Moms make history at tennis tournament

"Working moms have made history at the U.S. Open tennis tournament when nine days in, three  qualified for its quarterfinals. It’s the first time in history that three mothers have gone that far at the same major."

September 9, 2020 - 8:42 AM

Serena Williams of the United States is seen after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece during their Women's Singles fourth round match on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Spet. 7, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images/TNS)

Working moms have made history at the U.S. Open tennis tournament when nine days in, three  qualified for its quarterfinals. It’s the first time in history that three mothers have gone that far at the same major.

In the 50 years of professional women’s tennis, only Belgium’s Kim Clijsters (2009), and Australia’s Evonne Goolagong (1980) and Margaret Court (1973), have a won a grand slam event such as the U.S. Open.

Chances are good that this year another will claim the title. (Our bet is Serena Williams.)

