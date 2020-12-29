Americans’ patience and ability to sacrifice for the greater good tested

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s patience.

It wasn’t until Nov. 7 that the Nov. 3 general election confirmed Joe Biden our president-elect. That would not be considered a long time were our current president to accept the results. Instead, the president filed dozens of lawsuits contesting the verdicts of several states, stretching Election Day into an eternity. Even so, one cannot, thankfully, stop the march of time.

On the medical front, Americans have had to learn that life as normal is not possible amidst a global pandemic, and that, indeed, no place and no person is free from its effects.