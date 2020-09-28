Menu Search Log in

Basic transportation crucial to daily life

In Allen County, 19% of residents lack a reliable means for getting about, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

September 28, 2020 - 8:14 AM

Ask any local health professional, manufacturer, or school administrator, and they’ll tell you that the No. 1 reason for missed appointments or attendance is due to a lack of transportation.

“They fall in the gap,” said Jessica Thompson. “They aren’t senior citizens, they don’t have Medicaid, or they’re not disabled — things that qualify them for the county’s present transportation van.” 

