Basic transportation crucial to daily life

Ask any local health professional, manufacturer, or school administrator, and they’ll tell you that the No. 1 reason for missed appointments or attendance is due to a lack of transportation.
In Allen County, 19% of residents lack a reliable means for getting about, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“They fall in the gap,” said Jessica Thompson. “They aren’t senior citizens, they don’t have Medicaid, or they’re not disabled — things that qualify them for the county’s present transportation van.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives