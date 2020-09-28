Basic transportation crucial to daily life

Ask any local health professional, manufacturer, or school administrator, and they’ll tell you that the No. 1 reason for missed appointments or attendance is due to a lack of transportation.

In Allen County, 19% of residents lack a reliable means for getting about, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“They fall in the gap,” said Jessica Thompson. “They aren’t senior citizens, they don’t have Medicaid, or they’re not disabled — things that qualify them for the county’s present transportation van.”