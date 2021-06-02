Biden keeps open mind on COVID-19 origins

Last week, President Joe Biden set an example that all of us — Democrat and Republican alike — should embrace.

It wasn’t so much what he did — ordering U.S. intelligence agencies to take a new look at the origins of COVID-19, including whether the coronavirus that causes the disease escaped accidentally from a laboratory in China — as it was the mindset that prompted his action.

For more than a year, debate about the origins of the virus has been deeply political, with former President Donald Trump and many of his followers embracing the lab-leak hypothesis, while many of his detractors scoffed at the idea.