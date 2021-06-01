Biden right to order review of COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.

The latter hypothesis, angrily rejected by Beijing, has in recent months begun to gain credence. That doesn’t mean it’s likely, but it does mean it warrants further scrutiny, because a simmering theory left unexamined will burn the pot. President Joe Biden should therefore be commended for ordering from U.S. intelligence agencies what we hope will prove to be a definitive review of the evidence for and against the “lab-leak” origin story.

The debate has been fraught from the start, perhaps because it has been irresponsibly conflated with the claim that the bug was somehow deliberately engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That didn’t happen — but there is a possibility that an accident at the lab led to the escape of a virus researchers were studying.