Biden must stop expelling migrants under draconian Trump policy

We are into the fifth month of Joe Biden’s presidency, which also marks the fifth month that he has continued enforcing draconian Trump administration border policies that, as a candidate, he rejected as inhumane. Biden needs to move faster to give the nation a more effective and humanitarian border-enforcement plan, because the longer he takes to bring one into focus, the less credibility he has as a force for positive change on the issue.

To be sure, Biden inherited a convoluted mess. The anti-immigration Trump administration pulled every lever it could find to close the U.S.-Mexico border to people lacking visas, whether they were seeking to work or to gain asylum.

Despite immigration laws to the contrary, the Trump administration accepted asylum applications only from migrants arriving at formal ports of entry. And even then, under the deceptively named Migrant Protection Protocols, it forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico under a metering system that processed applications at a trickle’s pace.