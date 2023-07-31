Cities must prepare for deadly heat waves

The human body can barely cope with weather this hot. In Phoenix, where the asphalt can hit 180, emergency-room doctors are zipping heat-stroke victims into body bags full of ice. Tens of thousands worldwide die from overheating each year, a toll that’s set to worsen. Global cities must prepare to deal with extreme heat as a matter of public health.

Several factors are converging that could make this year the hottest on record. First, heat domes have settled over large areas of North America, Europe and Asia. This happens when zones of high pressure in the atmosphere trap warm air below, pushing humidity (and cooling rainstorms) out of the system. Elsewhere, warming oceans are increasing humidity, while the recurring El Niño climate pattern is exacerbating the effects of an already warming planet.

These hotter, more humid conditions can have dire health consequences. The most serious is heat stroke, when the body loses its ability to cool down. It’s often fatal. Other issues include heat exhaustion and dehydration, which can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. Extreme heat also exacerbates respiratory problems — even more so when the air quality is poor from pollution or wildfires. The most vulnerable include children, the elderly and outdoor workers.