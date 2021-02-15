Civics is more than textbook learning

Should Kansas high school students pass a civics test in order to graduate?

No. Like more than a few ideas emanating from the Legislature, this is a cranky letter to the editor masquerading as public policy. The state Board of Education has enough on its plate; it shouldn’t have to administer another high-stakes examination. But this year in particular, we have even more powerful reasons to doubt Rep. Steve Huebert’s pet project.

For one thing, high school students didn’t storm the U.S. Capital last month attempting to overthrow the government. That was a throng of supporters of former President Trump. High school students didn’t spend months undermining a free and fair election. That was former President Trump himself. High school students didn’t spread lies about the basic functions of our Democracy. That was a chorus of charlatans and social media instigators.