Climate change is here. Will the world meet the moment?

The summer isn’t even halfway through and it’s already proved a season of extremes.

In a little over a month, four heat waves have broiled the Western United States, including record-shattering triple-digit temperatures in Oregon and Washington that caused hundreds of heat-related deaths.

Wildfires are again tearing through the West, burning hundreds of thousands of acres in California, Oregon and British Columbia. The fires are so massive that smoke has traveled all the way to the East Coast, prompting health warnings in Connecticut and Maryland and turning the skies above New York City hazy and red.