 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Climate change is here. Will the world meet the moment?

The clock is ticking on climate change. This summer has already provided us a terrible glimpse of the future if we don’t act now.

July 23, 2021 - 2:12 PM

Thick smoke from multiple forest fires shrouds iconic El Capitan, right, and the granite walls of Yosemite Valley on Sept. 12, 2020, in Yosemite National Park, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The summer isn’t even halfway through and it’s already proved a season of extremes.

In a little over a month, four heat waves have broiled the Western United States, including record-shattering triple-digit temperatures in Oregon and Washington that caused hundreds of heat-related deaths.

Wildfires are again tearing through the West, burning hundreds of thousands of acres in California, Oregon and British Columbia. The fires are so massive that smoke has traveled all the way to the East Coast, prompting health warnings in Connecticut and Maryland and turning the skies above New York City hazy and red.

