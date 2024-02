KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Look, I happen to believe in prayer, which as all of the rest of you who do, too, know is nothing like asking Santa for Barbie’s pink Corvette.

As my son said when he was little, “Sometimes, it’s a no.”

In fact, I’m the Aunt Crabby who didn’t think we should even be holding our citywide Super Bowl street party on Ash Wednesday, when everyone knows that Fat Tuesday is the right day for revelry.