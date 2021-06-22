Chiefs lineman arrested

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles on a gun charge for the second time in three months.

Clark was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday after officers discovered an Uzi firearm in his vehicle, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Three months earlier, on March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol records.