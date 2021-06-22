 | Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Chiefs lineman arrested

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark has been arrested twice in the past three months for gun possession violations, LAPD officials reported Monday. Clark is entering the third year of his five-year contract with the team.

June 22, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive linemen Frank Clark (55) and Chris Jones (95) celebrate after a sack in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. Photo by Peter Aiken / Getty Images / TNS

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles on a gun charge for the second time in three months.

Clark was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday after officers discovered an Uzi firearm in his vehicle, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Three months earlier, on March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the vehicle during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol records.

