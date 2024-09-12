Alert: Voter registration in Kansas ends Oct. 15, a full three weeks before the Nov. 5 general election

While the 2024 presidential election may be more than a month and half away, it is time for Kansans to make a voting plan and check their voter registration status. This is because Kansas has chosen not to implement same-day voter registration.

For the most part, election law is state law. States decide the process and requirements for voter registration. In Kansas, voters hoping to participate in this year’s presidential election must register by Oct. 15, which is 21 days prior to Election Day. Comparatively, nearly half of U.S. states allow citizens to register and vote on the same day.

Same-day voter registration is a policy that allows eligible citizens to both register and vote on the same day, typically during early voting periods or on Election Day itself.

Advocates for same-day voter registration argue that it has several benefits. First, it can lead to higher voter turnout. Same-day registration is convenient. It streamlines the process and removes bureaucratic barriers that dissuade some from participating.

Same-day registration also allows people to register and vote at a time when their interest in the election is most immediate. Not all potential voters are thinking about the actual process and requirements of voting weeks prior to the election. By allowing them to legally register and cast a ballot on Election Day, you encourage more people to engage in the democratic process.

Same-day registration also addresses the issue of voter disenfranchisement due to outdated or inaccurate voter rolls.

Voters that discover that they have been purged from voter lists or that their registration information is incorrect on Election Day can correct their registration status and still participate if the state allows same-day registration. This flexibility is particularly important for younger voters, minorities, and people who move frequently, as they are more likely to encounter registration issues.

Finally, same-day registration strengthens democracy by making it more inclusive.

Voter registration barriers disproportionately affect marginalized communities and removing them ensures that a broader cross-section of the population can have their votes heard. This leads to a more representative government.

Arguments against same-day registration typically rely on fears over voter fraud. However, research suggests that voter fraud is extremely rare across the United States, including in states that allow same-day registration.

Some opponents also argue that same-day registration puts additional burdens and pressure on election officials and poll workers. However, with adequate preparation and staffing, these concerns can be addressed prior to Election Day.

Same-day voter registration is a powerful tool for increasing voter turnout, reducing disenfranchisement, and promoting a healthy, inclusive democracy.

Currently, Kansas does not appear ready to move in this direction. Therefore, I encourage all Kansans to check their registration status now to make sure they are ready to cast their ballots in November.

You can check your registration status at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview. You can find information about registering to vote at https://sos.ks.gov/elections/voter-information.html.