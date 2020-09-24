KS agencies mailing 277,000 voter registrations

TOPEKA — Hundreds of thousands of people across the state have already or will soon receive a voter registration application in the mail as part of a state effort to ensure eligible Kansans can vote in the upcoming general election.

With COVID-19 hampering outreach and registration efforts, Gov. Laura Kelly, along with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, mailed voter registration applications to more than 150,000 individuals between March and September. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment plans to send another 127,000 to additional households in September.

“As we enter the homestretch of the 2020 election, it is vital that every eligible voter has a chance to register to vote and participate in our democracy,” Kelly said. “My administration has taken several steps to improve our outreach to Kansans — especially during this pandemic — and these efforts are already bearing fruit.”