Americans shouldn’t have to pay to clean up abandoned oil wells

Coloradans know that public lands can support both a thriving energy economy and world-class wildlife habitat. Our landscapes fuel local economies through energy production while also sustaining elk herds, trout streams, clean drinking water, and the outdoor traditions that define our state.

That’s why the Department of the Interior’s proposal to eliminate recently updated oil and gas bonding requirements is such a step in the wrong direction.

At its core, this debate comes down to a simple question: Who should pay to clean up oil and gas wells after production ends?

The answer should be obvious. Companies that profit from developing public resources should also be responsible for restoring the land when they’re finished. Taxpayers shouldn’t be left paying the bill because a company walked away or went bankrupt.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what has happened for decades.

Across the country, tens of thousands of abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells sit idle on the landscape. Many leak methane, contaminate groundwater, fragment wildlife habitat, and create safety hazards for nearby communities. Cleaning them up costs millions of dollars — costs that too often fall on taxpayers instead of the companies that drilled them.

And it’s about to get worse. A report released by the National Wildlife Federation last year found that Colorado had 243 idled federal wells at risk of becoming abandoned, with most located in crucial winter habitat for elk, mule deer and other big game species. If these wells are left abandoned, they threaten the wildlife populations and landscapes that support Colorado’s hunting, fishing, wildlife watching and outdoor recreation economy.

The reforms adopted two years ago were intended to prevent exactly this outcome. They updated federal bonding requirements that had remained largely unchanged for decades. The new requirements asked companies to pay fair bonding rates so that taxpayers wouldn’t have to foot the bill for cleanup after development.

This isn’t about punitive regulations. It’s about basic fiscal responsibility.

Some argue that stronger bonding requirements threaten domestic energy production. But the facts tell a different story. The United States recently reached record levels of oil and natural gas production while these updated bonding requirements were in place. Companies continued to invest, drill and earn substantial profits. Responsible operators have long planned for reclamation costs as part of doing business.

Protecting taxpayers and producing American energy are not competing priorities. We have already proven we can do both.

Rolling back these safeguards would instead reward companies that fail to plan responsibly while putting responsible operators at a competitive disadvantage. Even worse, it would increase the likelihood that more abandoned wells are left behind for future generations to deal with.

Public lands are one of Colorado’s greatest assets. They provide clean water for our communities, habitat for wildlife, opportunities for recreation, and economic benefits that extend far beyond the energy sector. They deserve management that balances development with accountability.

The Department of the Interior is currently accepting public comments on its proposal to repeal safeguards. Whether you’re a hunter, angler, rancher, outdoor enthusiast or simply someone who believes in fiscal responsibility, this is an issue worth paying attention to.

Colorado has long demonstrated that conservation and energy production can coexist. We shouldn’t abandon that model now. The principle is simple: if a company profits from developing America’s public lands, it should also be responsible for leaving those lands healthy for the next generation.

About the author: Aaron Kindle is the director of sporting advocacy at the National Wildlife Federation. He is a hunter and angler who lives in Salida, Colo. and wrote this piece for Colorado Newsline, coloradonewsline.com.