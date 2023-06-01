Confessions of a reformed ‘rescuer’

Our household has baby fever. The songbirds who reside in our oak tree are expecting. We threw a shower of sorts by putting out a bowl of water in the Florida heat, and we are watching the nest eggscitedly. Then there’s the other new arrival, affectionately (if uncreatively) dubbed “Baby Bun.” The newest member of the neighboring rabbit family is now joining his parents for dinner at the Reynolds’, meaning extra cuteness for us and extra frustration for our dog, who doesn’t like waiting to go out while we check the yard to make sure Baby Bun isn’t around.

During spring in particular, I have to fight the urge to do more to “help” wildlife…since human interference usually doesn’t. I was the girl who wanted to feed wild animals and bring every “abandoned” baby home. But I’ve since learned that the best way to help baby animals is usually to leave them alone.

Animals in their natural environment know their needs better than we do. Wildlife rehabilitators advise against taking animals from their homes unless they’re obviously injured (as a result of an attack by a predator or otherwise), trembling, lethargic or dependent on a parent who was killed nearby. If they can fly or run away, they’re usually fine. The most they’ll need is to be watched from a safe distance for a few hours or days.