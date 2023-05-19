 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Conservative states take lead in protecting kids from social media

Many parents welcome the standards that delay or restrict kids’ use. It helps to have a norm to lean on, whether that is like-minded parents down the street or a state law.

By

Columnists

May 19, 2023 - 2:52 PM

It’s tough for parents to police their kids’ use of social media — a playground littered with glass. Prudencio Alvarez/TNS

After a day of skiing in December, my then-13-year-old son made a pitch to me while we were sitting in a hot tub in Colorado. Surrounded by knee-deep snow, he asked if I would let him have his first social media app, SnapChat. 

The price? He was willing to run a lap around the house through four snow drifts on his way back to the hot tub. His protection from the stinging winter wind? His bathing suit. 

We shook on it because I couldn’t imagine he would make it halfway. No way he would suffer that much for an app. 

Related
October 8, 2021
November 27, 2020
February 11, 2014
February 5, 2011
Most Popular