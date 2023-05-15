E. Jean Carroll fought for all women

They believed her.

A jury of ordinary New Yorkers, including a janitor, an employee of a high school, a public library and a health care facility, believed that E. Jean Carroll was sexually abused by Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the spring of 1996.

The panel, which deliberated for less than three hours, did not believe the former president’s defense, which was he has “absolutely no idea“ who Carroll is, and what’s more does not find her attractive enough to rape, though “unfortunately or fortunately,” powerful men have been grabbing women’s genitals at full tilt for a million or so years.