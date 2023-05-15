 | Mon, May 15, 2023
E. Jean Carroll fought for all women


'This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,' said the 79-year-old author who successfully charged former President Donald Trump with sexual assault.

Columnists

May 15, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan courthouse after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

They believed her.

A jury of ordinary New Yorkers, including a janitor, an employee of a high school, a public library and a health care facility, believed that E. Jean Carroll was sexually abused by Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the spring of 1996.

The panel, which deliberated for less than three hours, did not believe the former president’s defense, which was he has “absolutely no idea“ who Carroll is, and what’s more does not find her attractive enough to rape, though “unfortunately or fortunately,” powerful men have been grabbing women’s genitals at full tilt for a million or so years.

