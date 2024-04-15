Ecuador’s siege of foreign embassy is unprecedented

As soon as I heard the news that Ecuadorian police had stormed the Mexican Embassy in Quito, arresting former vice president Jorge Glas, who had just been given diplomatic asylum, I was transported 50 years back in time. I myself had managed to take refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Santiago, Chile, to escape being killed by the Pinochet dictatorship after the coup in September 1973.

Just like Glas now and countless Latin Americans in the past, I was certain an embassy was an inviolable refuge. A country’s embassy is customarily considered sovereign territory. In Latin America during the bloody 19th century, elites who lost power because of civil wars or coups often sought refuge in foreign legations. This practice was respected by their victorious adversaries, who understood that tomorrow they could be the ones knocking on the doors of an embassy on their way to an uncertain exile.