 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Ecuador’s siege of foreign embassy is unprecedented

It is inevitable that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, other men and women will feel the need to flee a regime in power. It is imperative that when they are welcomed into a foreign embassy, they are certain their safety is guaranteed. 

By

Columnists

April 15, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Police break into the Mexican embassy in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, April 5, 2024. The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas political asylum. (AP Photo/David Bustillos)

As soon as I heard the news that Ecuadorian police had stormed the Mexican Embassy in Quito, arresting former vice president Jorge Glas, who had just been given diplomatic asylum, I was transported 50 years back in time. I myself had managed to take refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Santiago, Chile, to escape being killed by the Pinochet dictatorship after the coup in September 1973.

Just like Glas now and countless Latin Americans in the past, I was certain an embassy was an inviolable refuge. A country’s embassy is customarily considered sovereign territory. In Latin America during the bloody 19th century, elites who lost power because of civil wars or coups often sought refuge in foreign legations. This practice was respected by their victorious adversaries, who understood that tomorrow they could be the ones knocking on the doors of an embassy on their way to an uncertain exile.


A backpack and sleeping bag fell at my feet, thrown from the other side of the wall. Those belongings were not, alas, joined by their unfortunate owner. I saw the fingers of both his hands clinging to that wall, but only for an instant; a succession of shots … ended that escape attempt.

Related
January 24, 2022
January 2, 2020
December 31, 2019
April 11, 2019
Most Popular